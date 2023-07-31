Pensionfund Sabic Cuts Stock Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Pensionfund Sabic lessened its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 383,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,843,000 after buying an additional 153,833 shares during the period. Masterton Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,386,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KRC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,214,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,477. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.61. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $54.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 107.46%.

Several research firms have commented on KRC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

