Pensionfund Sabic Increases Stock Position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic owned 0.10% of Global Medical REIT worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Global Medical REIT by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GMRE shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Global Medical REIT Stock Performance

Global Medical REIT Dividend Announcement

GMRE stock remained flat at $9.90 during trading on Monday. 210,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,185. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.57. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $12.33. The stock has a market cap of $648.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 494.12%.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

