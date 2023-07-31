Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.84-$0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $981.00 million-$981.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion. Pentair also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.65-$3.75 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Pentair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Pentair from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.79.

Pentair Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PNR traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.69. 2,021,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,321. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $38.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.22.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. Pentair had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.53%.

Institutional Trading of Pentair

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,999,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,304,000 after buying an additional 1,526,893 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,208,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,735 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 41.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,608,000 after acquiring an additional 780,043 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Pentair by 176.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,364,000 after purchasing an additional 569,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 8.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,045,000 after purchasing an additional 479,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

