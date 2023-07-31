Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.84-$0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $981.00 million-$981.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion. Pentair also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.65-$3.75 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pentair from $63.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Pentair from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Pentair from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Pentair from $71.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Pentair from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.79.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of PNR traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,021,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,321. Pentair has a 1-year low of $38.55 and a 1-year high of $70.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

Institutional Trading of Pentair

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pentair by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Pentair by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Pentair by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Pentair by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

