Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,000 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the June 30th total of 59,800 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 503,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Insider Transactions at Peraso
In other Peraso news, Director Ian Mcwalter bought 50,000 shares of Peraso stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 80,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,211.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peraso
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Peraso during the 4th quarter worth approximately $810,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Peraso by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 394,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 118,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Peraso by 60.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 296,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 112,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.11% of the company’s stock.
Peraso Price Performance
Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 million. Peraso had a negative return on equity of 79.07% and a negative net margin of 174.52%. Equities analysts expect that Peraso will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Peraso from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.
About Peraso
Peraso Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. The company's products include millimeter wavelength (mmWave) ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave antenna modules.
