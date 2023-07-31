Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.93-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $900.00 million-$916.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $961.20 million. Perficient also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.93-4.05 EPS.

Perficient Stock Performance

Shares of PRFT stock traded down $3.50 on Friday, hitting $63.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,450,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,726. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Perficient has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $110.28.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $231.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.09 million. Perficient had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 29.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Perficient will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

PRFT has been the subject of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Perficient from $77.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Perficient from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Perficient from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Perficient from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perficient currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.25.

In related news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson acquired 634 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.87 per share, for a total transaction of $50,003.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,418 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,897.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Perficient news, Director Nancy C. Pechloff purchased 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.23 per share, for a total transaction of $50,105.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,270 shares in the company, valued at $762,342.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph C. Derrickson purchased 634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.87 per share, for a total transaction of $50,003.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,897.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,569 shares of company stock worth $119,936. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perficient

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 198.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,043 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 18.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,464 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

See Also

