Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.89-$0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $220.00 million-$226.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $244.96 million. Perficient also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.93-$4.05 EPS.

Perficient stock traded down $3.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.49. 1,450,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,726. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.55. Perficient has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $110.28.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.01). Perficient had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $231.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.09 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Perficient will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRFT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Perficient from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Scotiabank downgraded Perficient from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perficient in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Perficient from $77.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.25.

In other news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson purchased 634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.87 per share, with a total value of $50,003.58. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,897.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Nancy C. Pechloff acquired 675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.23 per share, for a total transaction of $50,105.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,342.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ralph C. Derrickson purchased 634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.87 per share, for a total transaction of $50,003.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,418 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,897.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,569 shares of company stock valued at $119,936. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Perficient in the 1st quarter worth $285,000. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Perficient during the first quarter worth about $254,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

