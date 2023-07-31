PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Short Interest Update

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the June 30th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PGIM Global High Yield Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 292,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 205,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 15,697 shares during the period. Melfa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $512,000. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 740,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,982,000 after acquiring an additional 37,457 shares during the period.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Performance

GHY stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.38. The company had a trading volume of 172,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,232. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.19. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $12.54.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th.

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

