Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Short Interest Update

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the June 30th total of 1,800,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 693,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNFP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.25.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

Shares of PNFP traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.20. 462,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,146. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.34. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $43.31 and a one year high of $89.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $489.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.20 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 26.38%. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle Financial Partners

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 272,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,018,000 after buying an additional 25,886 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at about $2,715,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

