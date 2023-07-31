Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,600 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the June 30th total of 173,700 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 112,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PIPR traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.02. The company had a trading volume of 161,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,778. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $102.73 and a 12-month high of $162.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.82 and its 200 day moving average is $137.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $288.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Piper Sandler Companies

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.59%.

In related news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $256,198.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,646 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,462.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 2,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $289,590.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,546,209.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $256,198.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,462.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,850 shares of company stock worth $2,156,042. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 29.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 15.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 5.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. 66.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PIPR. StockNews.com began coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

