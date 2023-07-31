Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Major Shareholder Sells $2,446,000.00 in Stock

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) major shareholder On Chau sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $2,446,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,610,506 shares in the company, valued at $985,866,488.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Playtika Stock Performance

PLTK stock opened at $11.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.82. Playtika Holding Corp. has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $13.16.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Playtika had a net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 84.87%. The company had revenue of $656.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Playtika’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Playtika

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLTK. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Playtika by 565.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 88,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 74,825 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playtika during the first quarter worth $1,373,000. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Playtika by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 43,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 6,723 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Playtika by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 44,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PLTK shares. Bank of America raised Playtika from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Playtika in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. 3M restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.80 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.69.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

Featured Articles

