Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Major Shareholder Sells $2,446,000.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2023

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTKGet Free Report) major shareholder On Chau sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $2,446,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,610,506 shares in the company, valued at $985,866,488.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Playtika Stock Performance

PLTK stock opened at $11.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.82. Playtika Holding Corp. has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $13.16.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTKGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Playtika had a net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 84.87%. The company had revenue of $656.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Playtika’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Playtika

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLTK. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Playtika by 565.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 88,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 74,825 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playtika during the first quarter worth $1,373,000. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Playtika by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 43,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 6,723 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Playtika by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 44,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PLTK shares. Bank of America raised Playtika from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Playtika in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. 3M restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.80 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.69.

Playtika Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.