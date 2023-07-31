Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Short Interest Update

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the June 30th total of 56,800 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Plumas Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

PLBC stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $35.96. 4,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,613. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.66. Plumas Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.45 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Plumas Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Plumas Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 12.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 36,358.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

