Poollotto.finance Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $21.13 Million (PLT)

Poollotto.finance (PLT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 30th. In the last week, Poollotto.finance has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. One Poollotto.finance token can now be purchased for $2.00 or 0.00006782 BTC on exchanges. Poollotto.finance has a total market capitalization of $21.13 million and $20,947.51 worth of Poollotto.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Poollotto.finance Profile

Poollotto.finance launched on June 20th, 2021. Poollotto.finance’s total supply is 19,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,583,365 tokens. Poollotto.finance’s official message board is medium.com/@poollotto. Poollotto.finance’s official Twitter account is @pltfinance. The official website for Poollotto.finance is www.poollotto.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Poollotto Token (PLT) is a new generation of lottery token-based smart contracts for non-centralized management of the global community-driven lottery pools, automated and safe payments.

The PLT Token project was launched to create a blockchain platform and token economy that gives transparency and fair outcomes to users around the globe.

At the same time, token distribution is defined to provide a required level of development, promotion, and support of the PLT Ecosystem.”

Poollotto.finance Token Trading

