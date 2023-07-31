POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

PKX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of POSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group cut shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

POSCO Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of PKX stock opened at $120.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.19. POSCO has a 12-month low of $36.53 and a 12-month high of $133.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $15.19 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that POSCO will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKX. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of POSCO by 8.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of POSCO by 2.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of POSCO in the second quarter worth $352,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of POSCO in the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of POSCO by 43.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

