PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUPW) Short Interest Up 21.4% in July

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUPW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the June 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
PowerUp Acquisition Price Performance
NASDAQ:PWUPW remained flat at $0.06 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05. PowerUp Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.22.
PowerUp Acquisition Company Profile
