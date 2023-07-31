Premia (PREMIA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $30,290.10

Premia (PREMIA) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 31st. Premia has a total market capitalization of $5.25 million and $30,290.10 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Premia has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. One Premia token can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001697 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Premia

Premia was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,598,015 tokens. Premia’s official website is premia.finance. The official message board for Premia is premia.medium.com. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Premia

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

