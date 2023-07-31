Prom (PROM) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $74.82 Million

Prom (PROM) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 30th. Prom has a total market cap of $74.82 million and $1.93 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Prom has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Prom token can currently be purchased for about $4.10 or 0.00013995 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004130 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00020768 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017427 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00014287 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,308.72 or 1.00057282 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.17096288 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,017,259.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.