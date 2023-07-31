Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) Short Interest Up 18.9% in July

Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the June 30th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Prospector Capital Stock Down 0.1 %

PRSR stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,920. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.18. Prospector Capital has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Prospector Capital in the first quarter valued at about $398,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in Prospector Capital in the first quarter valued at about $386,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Prospector Capital in the first quarter valued at about $491,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Prospector Capital in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prospector Capital by 34.8% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 60,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 15,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

About Prospector Capital

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Prospector Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

