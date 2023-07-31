PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.73

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.73 and last traded at $11.71, with a volume of 654869 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th.

PureCycle Technologies Trading Up 5.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 1.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies ( NYSE:PCT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts expect that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 113,962.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,370,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,706,000 after purchasing an additional 45,330,933 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 34.6% during the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 7,742,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,966 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,253,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,771,000 after purchasing an additional 126,438 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 57.3% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,873,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,268 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,634,000 after purchasing an additional 95,258 shares during the period. 61.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Read More

