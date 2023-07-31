Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA) Short Interest Update

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Price Performance

QFTA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.57. 4,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,780. Quantum FinTech Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.27.

Get Quantum FinTech Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quantum FinTech Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,262,564,000. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $247,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 94.7% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 35,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 17,170 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $549,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quantum FinTech Acquisition

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum FinTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum FinTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.