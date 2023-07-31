Quantum Self Reported Market Cap Hits $560.08 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a market cap of $560.08 and $9.07 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00020793 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017361 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00014250 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,404.81 or 1.00010741 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About Quantum

QUA is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $9.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars.

