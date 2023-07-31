Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,880,000 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the June 30th total of 7,690,000 shares. Approximately 14.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 959,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $134.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $154.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.08.

Ralph Lauren Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of RL traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,955. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.40. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $82.23 and a 1-year high of $132.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.25.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 39.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ralph Lauren

In other Ralph Lauren news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 9,272 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,132,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 39.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,927,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $559,026,000 after purchasing an additional 37,574 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,333,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $352,208,000 after purchasing an additional 13,004 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 27.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,210,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $395,889,000 after purchasing an additional 700,948 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 1.1% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,549,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $180,756,000 after purchasing an additional 16,575 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 19.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,088,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,968,000 after purchasing an additional 177,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

