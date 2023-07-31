RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,240,000 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the June 30th total of 8,040,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on RBA. OTR Global upgraded RB Global to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. National Bankshares raised RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James raised RB Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on RB Global from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ann Fandozzi acquired 18,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,299.32. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 116,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,774.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RB Global news, Director Adam Dewitt acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.40 per share, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ann Fandozzi acquired 18,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,299.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,774.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 21,993 shares of company stock worth $1,185,754. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RB Global

RB Global Stock Up 0.8 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBA. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of RB Global by 22.3% during the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 32,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of RB Global by 84.4% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 79,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,780,000 after buying an additional 36,419 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global during the second quarter worth about $1,200,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of RB Global by 2.0% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,066,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,975,000 after buying an additional 81,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RBA traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,487,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,030. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.34 and a 200-day moving average of $58.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.92. RB Global has a 52-week low of $48.72 and a 52-week high of $72.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $512.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.18 million. RB Global had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 6.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that RB Global will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. RB Global’s payout ratio is 110.20%.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

