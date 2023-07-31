Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of Reading International stock opened at $2.70 on Thursday. Reading International has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $59.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.12.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 15.31% and a negative return on equity of 45.76%. The business had revenue of $45.81 million during the quarter.

In other Reading International news, major shareholder Mark Cuban sold 1,600 shares of Reading International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $36,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,455,170.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 14,689 shares of company stock valued at $299,180 over the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDI. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Reading International by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,634,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 69,410 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reading International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,459,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 37,273 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Reading International by 89.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 287,907 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Reading International by 11.6% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 250,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 186.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 63,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

