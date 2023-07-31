Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.90-$5.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Reliance Steel & Aluminum also updated its Q3 guidance to $4.90-5.10 EPS.

RS traded up $9.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $289.67. The stock had a trading volume of 256,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,527. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 5.18. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a one year low of $168.24 and a one year high of $293.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $262.86 and a 200-day moving average of $248.72.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.03). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 22.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

RS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $270.00.

In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total transaction of $2,351,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,169,716.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,453,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,656,886,000 after acquiring an additional 815,429 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,101,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,366,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,524,000 after purchasing an additional 359,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,560,000 after purchasing an additional 282,481 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

