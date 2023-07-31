Ren Price Tops $0.0601 on Major Exchanges (REN)

Ren (REN) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. Over the last seven days, Ren has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One Ren token can currently be purchased for about $0.0601 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular exchanges. Ren has a total market cap of $60.09 million and $4.51 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Ren Token Profile

Ren was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,127,500 tokens. Ren’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ren is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ren’s official website is renproject.io. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject.

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin.

REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our their newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol.

It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network.”

