Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09, RTT News reports. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Republic Services updated its FY23 guidance to $5.33-5.38 EPS.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.3 %

RSG traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $151.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,559,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $120.58 and a 1 year high of $155.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.43 and its 200 day moving average is $137.97. The stock has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.68%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Republic Services from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 34.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

