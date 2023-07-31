Requisite Capital Management LLC Acquires 26,490 Shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,490 shares during the quarter. EZCORP makes up approximately 0.4% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Requisite Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of EZCORP worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EZPW. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EZCORP by 1,960.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 789,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 751,114 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in EZCORP by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after acquiring an additional 368,716 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in EZCORP by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,038,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,591,000 after acquiring an additional 293,054 shares in the last quarter. Aegis Financial Corp bought a new stake in EZCORP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,307,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in EZCORP by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,850,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,258,000 after acquiring an additional 263,377 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EZCORP alerts:

EZCORP Stock Up 0.1 %

EZCORP stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.08. 119,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,727. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $503.21 million, a PE ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.22. EZCORP, Inc. has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $10.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EZCORP ( NASDAQ:EZPW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. EZCORP had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $258.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.42 million. On average, research analysts forecast that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on EZCORP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About EZCORP

(Free Report)

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.