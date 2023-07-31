Requisite Capital Management LLC Makes New $58,000 Investment in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)

Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 87,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 132.6% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,869,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,886 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 240.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 25,298 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAPO traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.39. The stock had a trading volume of 99,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,552. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average of $0.73. Vapotherm, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $2.96.

Vapotherm ( NYSE:VAPO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.04). Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 1,250.70% and a negative net margin of 172.33%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.55 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as HVT 2.0, Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to treat patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

