Requisite Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,490 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000. BHP Group makes up approximately 0.2% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,485 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 19.5% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 24,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Liberum Capital raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,512.00.

BHP Group Price Performance

BHP Group Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:BHP traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,572,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907,932. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $71.52.

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.