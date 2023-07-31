Requisite Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,944 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,450 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,441 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 72,530 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of FCX traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.58. 7,826,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,701,803. The company has a market cap of $63.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.98 and its 200-day moving average is $39.94. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at $621,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on FCX. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.50 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

