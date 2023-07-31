Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $462,000 in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $167,042,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $77,642,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Leidos by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 741,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,028,000 after buying an additional 381,779 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Leidos by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,629,768,000 after buying an additional 236,272 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,113,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,114,000 after buying an additional 227,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Leidos from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Leidos from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.63.

In other news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell purchased 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $496,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,503. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell acquired 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $496,503.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,503. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.25 per share, for a total transaction of $96,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,879.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,625 shares of company stock worth $602,898. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LDOS traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.53. 1,169,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,710. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $76.58 and a one year high of $110.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.32.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Leidos had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

