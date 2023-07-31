Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $664,000 in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SDY. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gunma Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,835,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SDY stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $126.84. The company had a trading volume of 430,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,927. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $110.55 and a 1 year high of $132.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.29 and its 200 day moving average is $123.88. The company has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.