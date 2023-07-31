Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New $405,000 Investment in Matthews China Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MCH)

Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Matthews China Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MCH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC owned 1.20% of Matthews China Active ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews China Active ETF during the third quarter valued at $452,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Matthews China Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $572,000. Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matthews China Active ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 58,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Matthews China Active ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,673,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews China Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,237,000.

Get Matthews China Active ETF alerts:

Matthews China Active ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MCH stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,683. Matthews China Active ETF has a 12-month low of $17.28 and a 12-month high of $28.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.40 and a 200 day moving average of $23.33.

Matthews China Active ETF Company Profile

The Matthews China Active ETF (MCH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to hold stocks of Chinese companies that are fundamentally screened for sustainable growth. The fund also considers ESG factors in the investment process. MCH was launched on Jul 13, 2022 and is managed by Matthews.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews China Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews China Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.