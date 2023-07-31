Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VONV. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 27,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 42.5% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,595,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,602,000 after buying an additional 475,712 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.0% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 78,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Price Performance

Shares of VONV stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.66. The company had a trading volume of 355,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,251. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $72.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.49 and its 200 day moving average is $67.22.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.3484 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.