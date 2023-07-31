Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 10,154 ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO)

Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,618,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $383,000. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 27,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the first quarter worth about $221,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ROBO traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.12. The company had a trading volume of 75,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,412. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.58. ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF has a one year low of $39.51 and a one year high of $60.29.

The Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in robotics and automation. The portfolio utilizes a tiered weighting strategy. ROBO was launched on Oct 22, 2013 and is managed by ROBO Global.

