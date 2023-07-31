Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC Takes $327,000 Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,542 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 2.1 %

META stock traded down $6.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $318.60. The company had a trading volume of 24,214,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,106,637. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $816.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $326.20.

Several research firms recently commented on META. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.65.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total transaction of $95,569.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,854,757.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total value of $95,569.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,854,757.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,723 shares of company stock valued at $9,884,328 over the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

