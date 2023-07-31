Restore (LON:RST) Hits New 1-Year Low at $160.00

Restore plc (LON:RST – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 160 ($2.05) and last traded at GBX 160.61 ($2.06), with a volume of 882272 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 166 ($2.13).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Restore from GBX 450 ($5.77) to GBX 400 ($5.13) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Restore from GBX 590 ($7.57) to GBX 550 ($7.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 15th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 220.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 275.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £222.50 million, a P/E ratio of 1,346.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.02.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The Digital & Information Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets; digital workflow services, including document scanning, automation, cloud-based document management systems, robotic process automation, and artificial intelligence.

