Reviewing Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) and Moovly Media (OTCMKTS:MVVYF)

Moovly Media (OTCMKTS:MVVYF – Get Free Report) and Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Moovly Media and Cadence Design Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moovly Media N/A N/A N/A Cadence Design Systems 23.41% 33.79% 18.69%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.6% of Cadence Design Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Cadence Design Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moovly Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Cadence Design Systems 0 0 10 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Moovly Media and Cadence Design Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Cadence Design Systems has a consensus target price of $250.70, suggesting a potential upside of 7.51%. Given Cadence Design Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cadence Design Systems is more favorable than Moovly Media.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Moovly Media and Cadence Design Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moovly Media N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cadence Design Systems $3.56 billion 17.83 $848.95 million $3.26 71.69

Cadence Design Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Moovly Media.

Summary

Cadence Design Systems beats Moovly Media on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Moovly Media

Moovly Media Inc. develops cloud-based digital media and content creation platform in Canada and Belgium. The company offers Moovly Studio, a video creation editor; Moovly API to add video production to platforms, products, and services; Video Automator to automate the production of videos, as well as to create videos for their customers, products, and services automatically; WordPress plugin to personalize and automate video content; and mobile app to upload video clips, images, and sound files directly to Moovly Studio library. It serves consumers, students, educational institutions, start-ups, SMEs, brands, and blue-chip multinational corporations. Moovly Media Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification. The company also provides digital IC design and sign off products, including Genus logic synthesis and Joules RTL power solutions, as well as Modus software solution to reduce systems-on-chip design-for-test time; physical implementation tools, such as place and route, optimization, and multiple patterning preparation; and Innovus implementation system, a physical implementation system. In addition, it offers custom IC design and simulation products to create schematic and physical representations of circuits down to the transistor level for analog, mixed-signal, custom digital, memory, and radio frequency designs; and system design and analysis products to develop printed circuit boards and IC packages, as well as to analyze electromagnetic, electro-thermal, and other multi-physics effects. Further, the company provides intellectual property (IP) products comprising pre-verified and customizable functional blocks to integrate into customer's ICs; and verification IP with memory models to emulate and model the expected behavior and interaction of standard industry system interface protocols. Additionally, it offers services related to methodology, education, and hosted design solutions, as well as technical support and maintenance services. The company serves 5G communications, aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial and healthcare, mobile, consumer, and hyperscale computing markets. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

