RH (NYSE:RH) Short Interest Update

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the June 30th total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 839,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 15.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of RH from $360.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of RH from $277.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital cut shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of RH from $275.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.87.

NYSE RH traded up $6.11 on Friday, reaching $387.29. 385,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,231. RH has a one year low of $227.00 and a one year high of $394.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. RH had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 47.23%. The company had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that RH will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.35, for a total transaction of $534,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,405,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at $787,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,845,170 in the last three months. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in RH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in RH by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter valued at $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RH by 346.4% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RH by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

