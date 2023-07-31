Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,610,000 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the June 30th total of 5,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 8.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alissa Fitzgerald sold 40,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $57,030.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,054.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,599 shares of company stock valued at $91,358. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 113.0% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 292,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 155,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 28.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 973,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 213,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,462,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 25,721 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 30.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 686,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 162,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 227.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 612,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 425,300 shares in the last quarter. 40.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigetti Computing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGTI traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.20. The company had a trading volume of 9,226,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,404,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.93. Rigetti Computing has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $5.90. The firm has a market cap of $285.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.94.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 567.88% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The company had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 million. As a group, analysts predict that Rigetti Computing will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. Its quantum computing as a Service platform can be integrated into any public, private, or hybrid cloud. The company offers product types of platform, research, and software tools, which are used in application areas of benchmarking, chemical simulation, education/entertainment, machine learning, and optimization.

