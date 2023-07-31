Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.00-$6.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.77. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Royal Caribbean Cruises also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.00-6.20 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on RCL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

RCL traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.57. 4,046,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,270,007. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -339.27 and a beta of 2.47. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1 year low of $34.51 and a 1 year high of $112.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 318,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $24,819,800.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,167,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,460,520.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 318,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $24,819,800.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,167,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,460,520.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,922,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,078 shares in the company, valued at $11,766,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 729,861 shares of company stock worth $58,020,180. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 17.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 16.2% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Featured Stories

