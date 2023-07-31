Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 621,800 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the June 30th total of 815,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 304,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,044 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $86,098.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,184 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,444.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $86,098.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,184 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,444.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $175,908.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,313,712.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of R. Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 15,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,581,000 after buying an additional 40,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System Stock Up 1.6 %

Ryder System stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.13. 639,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,270. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.85 and a 200 day moving average of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.56. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $65.69 and a 12-month high of $102.36.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.64. Ryder System had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on R. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ryder System from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ryder System from $102.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.60.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

