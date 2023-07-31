Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Verger Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Verger Capital Management LLC now owns 67,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,623,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Instrumental Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,398,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 23,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $459.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $342.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $461.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $439.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $417.98.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

