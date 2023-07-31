Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Safeguard Scientifics Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:SFE opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.12. The stock has a market cap of $25.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.87. Safeguard Scientifics has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $4.54.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The asset manager reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Safeguard Scientifics
Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Safeguard Scientifics
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.