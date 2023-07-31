Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SFE opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.12. The stock has a market cap of $25.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.87. Safeguard Scientifics has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $4.54.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The asset manager reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFE. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 17.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 32,504.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 128,391 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC grew its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 15.7% in the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 143,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 19,429 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. 46.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

