Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Salem Media Group Stock Performance

Salem Media Group stock opened at $0.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.08. The company has a market cap of $26.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Salem Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2.66.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $63.49 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salem Media Group will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Salem Media Group

About Salem Media Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SALM. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 64.7% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 16,481 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

