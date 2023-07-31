SALT (SALT) Reaches Market Cap of $2.71 Million

SALT (SALT) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One SALT token can currently be bought for $0.0226 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a total market capitalization of $2.71 million and $16,247.20 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004108 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00020811 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017337 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00014225 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,432.60 or 0.99995898 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000083 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02265364 USD and is up 2.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $13,787.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

