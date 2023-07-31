Scholarship Coin (SCHO) Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 31st. Scholarship Coin has a total market cap of $14,599.37 and $47.60 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scholarship Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Scholarship Coin has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Scholarship Coin

Scholarship Coin’s genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins and its circulating supply is 17,300,375 coins. The official website for Scholarship Coin is www.scholarshipcoin.org. The official message board for Scholarship Coin is discord.gg/xt28253ca. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Scholarship Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.00084385 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

