Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Purchased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 286.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 271.9% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of SCHP stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $52.23. 1,246,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,296,234. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $51.46 and a 1 year high of $57.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.75.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

