Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Short Interest Update

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 966,600 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the June 30th total of 829,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 311,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Science Applications International

In other Science Applications International news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total transaction of $323,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,655 shares in the company, valued at $6,317,143.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Science Applications International Stock Up 2.3 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.29.

Science Applications International stock traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.60. 251,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.98 and a 200 day moving average of $106.10. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $87.93 and a 12-month high of $120.69.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

